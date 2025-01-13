Canada gives $440 million to Ukraine despite prorogation

The federal government gave Ukraine hundreds of millions more dollars in military aid after proroguing Parliament last week.

As reported by the Epoch Times, the latest contribution will provide ammunition ($250 million), drones ($100 million), and winter gear ($30 million) to support Ukraine’s defence.

Defence Minister Bill Blair announced $440 million in military aid last Thursday during allied meetings at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Canada has committed over $19.5 billion worth of aid and support to Ukraine, including $4.5 billion worth of lethal and nonlethal military equipment since February 2022.

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland speaks on how there's a lot to learn from the Ukraine war: "Ukraine is teaching all of us, again, the true strength of democracy." pic.twitter.com/L8MxYoac2r — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2023

“The military assistance announced today provides Ukrainians with resources needed to resist Russian aggression,” Blair said in the press release, highlighting Canada’s “strong commitment” to ensure Ukraine’s victory.

The Department of National Defence said the aid was part of the $500 million commitment by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the most recent NATO Summit. That comes from the $1.6 billion allocated for Ukraine in Budget 2024.

The 2024 Fall Economic Statement confirmed the contributions to Ukraine are part of efforts of “securing democracy.”

Of that aid, $64 million worth of high-resolution drone cameras were delivered to the war-torn country in November and December 2024.

Among the other military aid already given includes Leopard 2 main battle tanks, armoured combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, M777 howitzers, and more.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is of Ukrainian descent, has disregarded public opinion and vowed ongoing financial support to Ukraine, with fewer than one in three Canadians agreeing to continued aid.



MORE: https://t.co/DXzG6niRQm pic.twitter.com/vtZhbjCXWt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 9, 2024

On November 6, 2024, the federal government secured a $5 billion loan to Ukraine—an agreed dollar amount from IMF World Bank meetings in Washington last October.

It will go towards ensuring “Ukraine’s victory” and reconstruction efforts from Russia’s invasion in February 2022, reads a government statement, using frozen assets from the Russian central bank.

“At the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canada and our allies took the unprecedented step of immobilizing close to $381 billion in Russian sovereign assets, depleting Putin’s war chest,” it said.

Defence Minister Bill Blair explains how the Liberals' gun buyback could see Canadians' firearms sent to Ukraine.



"Every bit of assistance we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step towards their victory," he adds. pic.twitter.com/EZBrVVQoy9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 5, 2024

The Liberal government intends to export confiscated firearms to aid Ukraine’s war effort against Russia as well. Phase one of the gun “buyback” program is now underway, according to media reports.

“Every bit of assistance that we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step towards their victory and a worthwhile investment of our collective time and efforts,” Blair previously told reporters.

“Ukrainians are fighting not only for their sovereignty and freedom, but they're also fighting for the rules-based international order that has kept the world safe for nearly 80 years.”

Freeland comments on how Trump's win will affect Ukraine, saying many Canadians are feeling "uncertain" and "anxious" but reassures "we are here for Ukraine today and tomorrow," before delivering a message to the people of Ukraine in Ukrainian. pic.twitter.com/dZDQAGO8WD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 6, 2024

Canadians do not share that same enthusiasm as the Liberal government, and former finance minister Chrystia Freeland (of Ukrainian descent), according to Privy Council research, with focus groups questioning the point of billions in seemingly never ending aid.

Many admitted to a “declining personal interest in seeking out information” related to the Russia-Ukraine war, while others preferred reallocating aid to Canadians struggling to make ends meet.

Internal Department of Finance polling last year showed that fewer than a third (32%) of Canadians support more financial aid for Ukraine.

