“Canada no longer feels like a free country” | Spencer Fernando joins Ezra Levant

Freedom is a popular topic of discussion among Canadians these days. Whether you believe the current COVID restrictions are the toughest test of Charter rights or if you think the government is justified in their attempts at preventative measures, the subject generates very passionate responses.

Arguing that Canadians are losing their freedoms, independent journalist Spencer Fernando penned his views on the subject in a recent story titled Canada No Longer Feels Like A Free Country.

To discuss this piece, Spencer was the guest on yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show.

With regard to lockdowns, curfews, business and religious shut downs, Spencer told Ezra that:

It's quite concerning and I think the thing that disturbs me the most is to see how many people cheer this on. You go on Twitter and you see people saying 'oh yeah, we need a full military lockdown.' Or they see the church being shut down, 'this is great, punish them.' There's a lot of people cheering this on, and so I think it's easy for us to just say all the politicians, you know, they're corrupt, they're not listening to people. But you know, there are a lot of people who agree with them and who are pushing them to do this. And I think that's kind of the deeper issue. How have we become a country where this is acceptable?

