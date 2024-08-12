Canada on track to surpass 500,000 new permanent residents this year
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada data suggests that the total number of new residents to Canada could reach 511,410 in 2024, marking a nearly 40,000 increase from last year’s numbers.
After two consecutive months of immigration growth, Canada experienced a slight decline of 4.9% in the number of new permanent residents in June, based on data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
Canadians welcomed 34,870 new permanent residents in March, along with 42,595 in April. This upward trend continued in May with the addition of 46,835 and finally fell in June to 44,540.
Everyone questioned as part of Privy Council focus group research says the federal cabinet is “headed in the wrong direction” on immigration. Researchers found opposition to record-breaking immigration targets was universal.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 31, 2024
READ MORE: https://t.co/gF0k6jZgMJ pic.twitter.com/2aJLe7JTqN
Of note, the number of temporary new residents in Canada in the first six months of this year was 2.9 percent lower than the same period last year, dropping from 263,420 in 2023 to 255,600 in 2024.
Ontario saw the largest number of newcomers, with 106,500 permanent residents choosing to reside there. The province took in 41.6% of all immigrants from January to June 2024.
British Columbia saw the second most monthly immigration gains, at 34,535, while Alberta took in 34,375.
Quebec was fourth in total new residents, at 30,315.
Potentially due to Canadians’ growing division on immigration, Federal Minister for Immigration Marc Miller said last week that the government would not go forward with its plans to grant residential status to illegal immigrants in Canada.
The Justin Trudeau government had initially proposed in 2021 to "explore ways of regularizing status for undocumented workers who are contributing to Canadian communities."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden closed Roxham Road on March 24, costing taxpayers $75.5 million over ten years to temporarily accommodate migrants.https://t.co/ejHZsd9kER— Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) June 19, 2023
"As frustrating as that is to hear for people that are in a precarious position of being undocumented in Canada and are contributing to the economy — and perhaps kids that are Canadian — I think we have to be quite clear with Canadians and quite realistic about what’s achievable," Miller told CBC News.
Despite closing Roxham Road, Canada faces asylum seeker surge— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 17, 2023
September marked the third time since 2017 where Canada set new monthly records for most refugee claims submitted. At that time, Immigration Canada counted 15,340 applications. https://t.co/kX8qHfsuMc
"Despite the economic imperative, despite the very humanitarian imperative that a broad regularization program presents, it is clear to me that Canadians are not there and that's just reality."
There are currently 300,000 to 500,000 illegal immigrants resident in Canada, according to federal estimates.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.