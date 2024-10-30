Canada’s clean energy fantasy: Costly realities of ditching fossil fuels
Decarbonizing Canada’s power grid could take decades, billions in taxpayer dollars, and land the size of Nova Scotia—if regulators even allow it, say Fraser Institute's Elmira Aliakbari and Jock Finlayson.
The Trudeau Liberals' push to replace fossil fuels with so-called "clean energy" is shaping up to be an uphill battle, with massive costs, land requirements, and regulatory roadblocks.
According to a recent Fraser Institute study, the math doesn’t add up. In 2023, clean energy like hydro, nuclear, and wind provided nearly 81% of Canada’s electricity, while fossil fuels still accounted for 19.1% (or 117.7 TWh).
To ditch fossil fuels entirely, the study suggests building 23 new hydro projects like BC’s Site C or 2.3 nuclear facilities similar to Ontario's Bruce Power. The problem? These projects don’t happen overnight—or even over a decade.
Site C, for example, began planning back in 1971 but won’t be completed until 2025, with a $16 billion price tag. Not to mention, building enough hydro projects to meet these targets would swallow up roughly 26,345 square kilometres of land—almost half of Nova Scotia.
Regulatory red tape, skyrocketing costs, and local opposition make this transition far from feasible. The study emphasizes that the pace of approvals and construction timelines simply don’t align with the ambitious decarbonization deadlines set by the federal government.
Read the study here.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.