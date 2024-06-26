Canada signs flu pandemic plan, tables use of vaccine mandates, border measures

Canada, the United States and Mexico have struck a pandemic agreement, with vaccine mandates and travel restrictions very much on the table.

The North American Preparedness for Animal and Human Pandemics Initiative (NAPAHPI) quietly published a report detailing the scope and governance of the trilateral agreement.

The updated version of the North American Plan for Animal and Pandemic Influenza aims to learn from the government response to COVID-19 should there be a human-animal influenza outbreak.

Among the Canadian ministries responsible for a pandemic response includes the Public Health Agency of Canada, Public Safety Canada, Global Affairs Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The new agreement seeks to “strengthen regional prevention, preparedness for, and response to a broader range of health security threats.”

The agreement will include “joint exercises and training” between the partner nations.

Bill C-293, The Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act, barely passed third reading amid tentative NDP support.



MORE by @WestCdnFirst: https://t.co/jJyvdMAVz1 pic.twitter.com/WWoPZUbccL — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 7, 2024

NAPAHPI partners intend to also “explore the feasibility of conducting an analysis and evidence review” of COVID-19 measures to “inform future responses,” the plan reads.

They aim to bolster pandemic preparedness at airports, seaports, and land borders, including “evidence-based” vaccine mandates.

It has been recently revealed that federal health officials knew COVID-19 vaccines did not prevent transmission, but they thrust punitive vaccine mandates on Canadians anyway.

The federal government claimed previously that unvaccinated Canadians transmitted the respiratory virus to vaccinated people.

New Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says when addressing the unvaccinated, "they're the most discriminated against group that I've ever witnessed in my lifetime."



Help us: https://t.co/oIPU6azE7mpic.twitter.com/7YjelhvJ4J — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 11, 2022

The agency repeatedly claimed vaccine mandates, lockdowns and other restrictive measures saved lives.

“We have done a study in which we modelled and almost 800,000 lives were saved,” testified then-Agency president Harpreet Kochhar at the Commons public accounts committee.

The modelling scenarios used were questionable, with faulty parameters not reflective of real-world data.

Transparency denied: Liberals dodge public inquiry into COVID response



Liberal MPs rejected a request to conduct a thorough review of COVID-19 pandemic (mis)management at a House of Commons health committee yesterday.



MORE: https://t.co/zih2rBoyNx pic.twitter.com/KP6vekBlnk — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 24, 2023

According to the Fraser Institute, public lockdowns devastated the economy and are considered a "radical and untried social policy."

"Ultimately, estimates of the benefit of lockdowns in terms of lives saved were made based on data. Analysts used many procedures to identify the causal effect of lockdowns," reads the essay COVID-19: The Lessons We Should Have Learned.

"All lockdown efforts amounted to almost nothing," added the Institute, who could not provide an estimate of these costs.

The harsh measures proved arbitrary as Canada boasted a higher death rate than other industrialized nations.

Canada's pandemic death rate of 135.2 cases per 100,000 population exceeded New Zealand (53), Japan (58), Taiwan (74), Australia (77), and Norway (96), according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.