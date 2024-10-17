Canada's allies no longer trust us: John Robson

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial today!

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified before the Foreign Interference Commission, where he spoke for a long time while saying very little of substance.

On Wednesday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, National Post columnist John Robson joined the show to dissect Trudeau's empty statements to the inquiry.

Looking at how Canada's status among our closest allies, like the Five Eyes alliance, which consists of Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia and New Zealand, has declined Ezra said he believes Washington doesn't trust Trudeau or the Canadian government due to the amount of foreign interference that occurs here.

Weighing in on the decline among our allies, John told Ezra:

It is happening, and it's a very shameful and dangerous thing. The Five Eyes is interesting, another way of describing them is the Anglosphere, right? The United States, Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. And I'm not going to go too far into that, although remember Trudeau did infamously say that from Quebec were much better than politicians from the English-speaking part of the country. Maybe he was not entirely right about that. But anybody who's even partway serious about security knows that Canada is a soft touch, not just for terror groups that we let operate here — we finally banned Samidoun — but also for money laundering, there was just this huge problem with one of our major banks. We don't police international crime of all sorts, and our allies know it. They can't trust us. Our politicians are frivolous, our institutions are complacent and mediocre, and we're just not the country that we were — vital in both World Wars, a key ally in the Cold War, someone you could count on to do the right thing.