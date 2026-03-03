Canadian gov't signs secret deal granting Aboriginal title over Metro Vancouver

The federal government quietly signed a trio of deals with the Musqueam Indian Band in British Columbia, formally recognizing the Indigenous group's Aboriginal rights, including land claims, over large swathes of Metro Vancouver and the surrounding area.

“The agreement, quietly announced in February, marks what Ottawa calls ‘reconciliation in action’ and a ‘true nation-to-nation partnership,’ yet the public remains in the dark on most specifics,” reported the Western Standard.

Hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie had some choice words regarding the government's decision on Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream.

“British Columbia continues to be one of the worst places in this country when it comes to property rights,” stated Sheila. “I think this is going to cause real problems for the fishery there, especially for people who already have quotas, who are not Indigenous,” she said of the agreement, which includes Metro Vancouver's drinking water.

Those past Chilliwack, a city 100km to the east of Metro Vancouver, must surely be thinking “maybe we should go with” Alberta's separatist aspirations.

“What do you think will happen next after the land acknowledgement,” asked Alexa, suggesting deals like this are what happens when governments become obsessed with radical left-wing beliefs.

“Good luck for those people who are actually living in those lands,” she said. Don't forget “how much illegal trade is happening” on Indigenous reserves, Alexa said, noting it's virtually impossible to control.

“Guns, drugs, contraband of all sorts, including cigarettes, nicotine, and there's no ability to get control of it whatsoever,” Sheila said, echoing the point.

For those living in the Metro Vancouver or surrounding areas impacted by the agreement, “this is terrifying,” Sheila said. “If you live there, if you hold a mortgage there, if you run a business there. I can't imagine the uncertainty.”