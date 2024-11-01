Canadian media continues spreading fake news about residential school 'mass graves'

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on October 31, 2024.

I think it was Donald Trump who first used the phrase 'fake news', or at least popularized it. He used it to describe the mainstream media that seemed to always twist his words.

But the establishment of course uses fake news to describe really anything contrary to their official narrative, basically anyone who disagrees.

I want to talk a little bit about fake news because there are three stories that I think if you look at them individually or interesting, but if you read them together, it shows how this fake news engine is taking off.

Here's a story from the Globe and Mail yesterday: "Ottawa must combat residential school denialism by amending criminal code, special interlocutor says."

Now you know the story, the allegation that there are mass graves at some of these residential schools where Aboriginal kids attended really from more than a century ago to about 50 years ago. Mass graves imply that there was some massacre, mass death, and people were buried in a pit. But in fact, that's not what the facts were at all.

Someone used ground penetrating radar to go over a lawn outside one residential school and found some anomalies in the soil below, but It was never dug up. It was simply anomalies, there were no images of mass graves, no images at all other than anomalies in the soil, it could have been anything. In fact, there used to be a septic field there.

But, they banned any investigation, banned police from investigating, and even banned people from flying drones over it. Our Drea Humphrey was one of the few reporters to actually ask questions at the time. In fact, she confronted the chief.

I think that we should be able to ask questions about this mass grave hoax, and I think it is a hoax. It hasn't been proven, and the language used around it includes 'genocide,' which is completely beyond what the facts suggest. Imagine trying to criminalize it!

The Canadian government has a grievance monger paid for by you, who is now suggesting it should be a crime to even downplay or be a skeptic of unproven claims such as this.

I'm sure there were episodes and incidents, some of which were atrocious, just as there are in schools to this day in white or multicultural neighbourhoods. Having certain atrocious acts committed at boarding schools, unfortunately, that's not the first and that's not the last time that would happen. But imagine criminalizing the asking of questions about it!