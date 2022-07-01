Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

Canadian veteran who walked across Canada weeps at National War memorial in Ottawa

Watch this inspirational footage from James Topp who walked across Canada in protest of vaccine mandates. Topp decided to end his march at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in downtown Ottawa.

Canadian veteran who walked across Canada weeps at National War memorial in Ottawa
Remove Ads

James Topp began his cross-country journey 4 months ago in Vancouver after he was charged in February with two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline for comments made while wearing his uniform against COVID mandates.

Topp wept as he met a crowd of 1500 supporters and placed a hand on the tomb of the unknown soldier in Ottawa, Ontario.

In a speech upon his arrival at the tomb, Topp said: 

I have met thousands of people in my journey from Vancouver to Ottawa and a lot of them have lost hope. They feel lost, they're angry. They've lost faith in the system, so what's to be done? Well, we already started something. Not that long ago, I was able to have a meeting with Members of Parliament, and I did that meeting with your help. You did that. You contacted your representatives and you asked them to come and speak to me. So, it works. But it takes effort. It takes time. It takes perseverance. These are not easy things, everything you do takes work and you should do your best at everything that you do. And you did that.

The crowd surrounded Topp and cheered "hero" as the man completed his journey. 

Meanwhile, Topp and his supporters were met by unruly counter-protesters holding signs calling Topp both a fascist and a traitor to his country.

Rebel News reporters are on the scene in Ottawa to provide first-hand real-time coverage of Canada Day events including clashes with counter-protesters. To see the other side of the story and to support their coverage, visit www.OttawaReports.com.

Canada Police Ottawa news Canada Day James Topp
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.