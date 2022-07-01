Canadian veteran who walked across Canada weeps at National War memorial in Ottawa
Watch this inspirational footage from James Topp who walked across Canada in protest of vaccine mandates. Topp decided to end his march at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in downtown Ottawa.
James Topp began his cross-country journey 4 months ago in Vancouver after he was charged in February with two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline for comments made while wearing his uniform against COVID mandates.
James Topp has finally arrived at the war memorial in Ottawa.— Mauricio (@_m2pacheco) June 30, 2022
A massive crowd has gathered in support.https://t.co/ZL3n92b5l8 pic.twitter.com/V9SDdj5Cgk
Topp wept as he met a crowd of 1500 supporters and placed a hand on the tomb of the unknown soldier in Ottawa, Ontario.
In a speech upon his arrival at the tomb, Topp said:
I have met thousands of people in my journey from Vancouver to Ottawa and a lot of them have lost hope. They feel lost, they're angry. They've lost faith in the system, so what's to be done? Well, we already started something. Not that long ago, I was able to have a meeting with Members of Parliament, and I did that meeting with your help. You did that. You contacted your representatives and you asked them to come and speak to me. So, it works. But it takes effort. It takes time. It takes perseverance. These are not easy things, everything you do takes work and you should do your best at everything that you do. And you did that.
The crowd surrounded Topp and cheered "hero" as the man completed his journey.
EXCLUSIVE: Take a look at James Topp’s reaction after putting his hand on the tomb of the unknown soldier.— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 1, 2022
Meanwhile, Topp and his supporters were met by unruly counter-protesters holding signs calling Topp both a fascist and a traitor to his country.
Outside the war memorial a counter protester gives @TheMenzoid, @wdiazberthiaume and I their opinion.— Mauricio (@_m2pacheco) June 30, 2022
