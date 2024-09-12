Canadians are getting fed up with mass immigration

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

A recent poll conducted by Leger on behalf of the National Post found that a majority of Canadians believe current immigration levels are set too high. The target for 2024 sits at 485,000 before rising to 500,000 in 2025 — a number that doesn't include temporary foreign workers, international students and illegal migrants.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how these poll numbers on the immigration issue far exceed support for any single party — and yet the issue has been largely ignored, aside from Maxime Bernier and the People's Party, though the Poilievre Conservatives are starting to push back now.

Expanding on that point, Ezra said: