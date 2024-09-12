Canadians are getting fed up with mass immigration
Ezra Levant reflects on a recent poll showing how unified Canadians are when it comes to current immigration levels under the Trudeau Liberals.
A recent poll conducted by Leger on behalf of the National Post found that a majority of Canadians believe current immigration levels are set too high. The target for 2024 sits at 485,000 before rising to 500,000 in 2025 — a number that doesn't include temporary foreign workers, international students and illegal migrants.
On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how these poll numbers on the immigration issue far exceed support for any single party — and yet the issue has been largely ignored, aside from Maxime Bernier and the People's Party, though the Poilievre Conservatives are starting to push back now.
Expanding on that point, Ezra said:
There really are no checks at all, no background check, no meetings. You used to have an interview to become a Canadian; not anymore, you just fill out a form online. You can't do two million interviews a year, so they do zero interviews a year.
I should point out that these poll numbers are vastly higher than the support for any single party, 60, 70 percent are opposed. And this is uniform across the country, men and women. Quebec, English Canada, Atlantic. Whatever. Everybody is united on this.
And by the way, I don't think people even realize how bad the problem is. One of the things this poll shows is that most people don't even know about the temporary foreign workers program.
If you were to tell people that we're bringing in foreign workers to undercut people on the first rung of the career ladder, they'd be appalled.
