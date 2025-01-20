What do Americans think about Trump's threats towards Canada?

Rebel News spoke with Canadians over the weekend on Trump's inauguration and whether or not America still has allies up north.

"When Trump's in office, America's going to get better," said one onlooker. "When America gets better, the world's going to get better. When the world gets better, Canada gets better."

President-elect Donald Trump threatened to annex Canada recently through "economic force" as part of his "America First" agenda. The comments follow a series of jabs and a 25% tariff over its open borders. Naturally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the humour to heart.

"It's just memes, really, but it's got Trudeau a bit rattled," said another. "I'll tell you what, he [Trump] does that sometimes."

NOW: President-elect Trump reveals Trudeau warned him that Canada would be "obliterated" by his 25% tariff threat. Trump dismisses Canada's energy wealth and trade relations. Doubles down on his 'economic' annexation by offering us to "be the 51st state." @rebelnews_ca pic.twitter.com/BeMH0BIXLZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 10, 2025

For weeks, Trump facetiously claimed that Canada would become the 51st state. Only recently, did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledge Trump's unorthodox approach to diplomacy.

“What I think is happening is President Trump, who’s a very skillful negotiator, is getting people to be somewhat distracted … to take away from the conversation around 25 per cent tariffs,” Trudeau told CNN in a recent interview.

On the 25% tariffs, Canadians considered the tactic "more of a smack in the back of the head than a declaration of conflict." One supporter says the dispute is "something that can be negotiated very easily," noting all Canada needs to do is curb illegal immigration and the drug trade into the United States.

Trudeau really is an awful negotiator, as he prefers a trade war to fixing our borders. He wants this fight. And he wants Canadians, particularly Albertans, to pay the price.