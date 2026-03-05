Carney attempts to backtrack after arguing Western countries shouldn't mourn 'old order'

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Mark Carney attempting to backtrack after being questioned about remarks he made at the World Economic Forum in which he argued Western countries like Canada shouldn't "mourn" the old global order.

During a conversation at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, Carney claimed he didn't actually mean what he said during his speech to CEOs, politicians, and global 'elites' in Davos, Switzerland earlier this year.

"That's interesting. I, uhh .... I actually messed up on that, because it originally was ... 'we shouldn't mourn it too long' is what it was supposed to say," he said.

"And it's a serious point, because yes there are lots of shortcomings to the old system, many of them were fixable and with acknowledgement and rebalancing of global power that was happening ... there's reason to mourn it," Carney continued.

Sheila criticized Carney's convoluted remarks and spoke about the relative peace and prosperity for Canadians during the supposed 'old order.'

"What is he even talking about? Like I'm listening to him trying to understand what he's talking about. But the 'old world order' had the Americans at the top of the pecking order," she said.

"The world was a safer place, we believed in the sanctity of the family, we had one of the world's wealthiest middle classes, we weren't poorer than Alabama, our kids had jobs, they weren't being replaced by a slave underclass of temporary foreign worker who is simultaneously driving down their wages, unemploying a generation, but also gobbling up our resources," Sheila added.

Carney will be jetting off to Japan on Friday to meet with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo to conclude his most recent international tour.