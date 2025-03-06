Carney dodges independent media as Liberal leadership race nears finish line

Trudeau's former economic advisor has repeatedly denied independent media access to his events despite previously pledging his support for press freedom.

Rebel News
  March 06, 2025   |   News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News reporter Angelica Toy discussed her attempts to question Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney outside a campaign event in Calgary.

Toy asked Carney about his relationship with former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and his conflicting statements on Brookfield Asset Management's headquarters moving to New York City.

The Liberal leadership frontrunner avoided the questions and quickly hurried into a vehicle before taking off from the venue.

The former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor spoke to Rebel News previously in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, where he expressed support for freedom of the press and the right to ask tough questions. 

Despite his previous comments, Carney has shunned the independent press from numerous campaign events in recent weeks. Rebel News journalist David Menzies has attempted to question Carney several times but to no avail.

Ezra also questioned why Carney appears to have an RCMP detail as personal security despite not being an elected official. "Bizarrely, he has the apparatus of the state working for him already," he said.

Trudeau's former economic advisor is expected to be selected as the new leader of the Liberal Party on March 9.

