Carney's government transformation is Canadian DOGE full of Liberal fluff

Prime Minister Mark Carney swore in his new cabinet this week, trimmed to 28 ministers and 10 secretaries from Trudeau's oversized 39, but familiar Liberal faces dominate.

The swearing-in saw Trudeau's recycled Liberal elite, like Anita Anand, linked to $70 million in COVID contracts through her husband's company, LifeLabs, and Patty Hajdu, who took VIP flights while restricting Canadians' travel. Steven Guilbeault and Chrystia Freeland, who once suggested cutting Disney+ as Canadians flocked to food banks, also made the cut. X users are calling out the new cabinet for being the same old recycled insiders, which makes Carney's March promise of a "leaner, more efficient government" sound like a stretch.

Carney's new Department of Government Transformation, led by MP Joel Lightbound, has been added to the procurement and public service portfolio. It's meant to streamline Ottawa, but it sounds eerily familiar, giving off serious Trump vibes — specifically, Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), run by Elon Musk.

Carney even went so far as to call Trump "transformational" during a recent Oval Office meeting, while looking more like an admiring fan than a leader.

Lightbound's role focuses on economic reform and better public services, but "transformation" feels like a buzzword. Will it deliver, or are we looking at another Liberal feel-good project? Remember ArriveCAN, the travel app that tracked Canadians' every move? I'm skeptical this will be any different — just more reports, consultants, and maybe even an app that nobody uses.

Now, compare that to DOGE. Musk didn't mess around — he slashed federal spending, gutted agencies, and reportedly saved $170 billion. Some debate that number, but even a fraction of that means more for taxpayers, innovation, or infrastructure. DOGE is about action; efficiency isn't just a word, it's the goal. Carney's version, though? It feels like a watered-down imitation, too afraid to upset the Liberal base by cutting programs or jobs. Instead, we'll likely get flashy optics — think green initiatives and big promises — while the bureaucracy hums along at the same old (snails) pace.

Carney can channel Trump's transformation energy all he wants, but Canadians would be ignorant to think he has the guts to shrink Ottawa's bloat. Canadian taxpayers deserve more than a rebrand — they want real change, not a Liberal take on DOGE that's all talk.