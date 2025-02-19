Carney's two-faced messaging on energy projects

Mark Carney courted controversy by suggesting that if he were prime minister, he would invoke governmental emergency powers to develop energy projects. For some, the message was reminiscent of the Trudeau Liberals' decision to use the Emergencies Act in response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest — a decision later deemed unconstitutional by the Federal Court.

But what about another trending topic in Canada, that of pipelines. Carney addressed that issue during an interview in French, striking a staunchly different tone.

“My government would use emergency powers to accelerate projects that are in the national interest,” he said, but offered a crucial caveat: if provinces like Quebec say no, he would “never” impose it on them.

“That is such a telling moment,” remarked Lise Merle on Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream. “This is a man that speaks out of both sides of his face to different audiences. What a disingenuous absolute liar this man is.”

Carney is “telling Quebec everything that they want to hear while screwing the rest of the country,” Lise added.

“He's saying one thing in English and one thing in French, and the media are never going to call him on it,” said Sheila. “They're just letting him speak to this country like we're two different groups of people, and sometimes I believe there are two different Canada's — I live in one and the media lives in another one.”

