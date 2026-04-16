CBC hiding internal 'political guest' policies despite billion-dollar taxpayer subsidies

The CBC takes about $1.4 billion a year from taxpayers. They justify that funding with their mandate. They are supposed to "reflect Canada and its regions," "be varied and comprehensive," and "reflect the multicultural and multiracial nature of Canada." That is the law. That is the promise. That is what you are paying for.

But when you actually test it and ask them who gets to speak, that is when things fall apart. This issue started at a parliamentary committee. Former CBC journalist Travis Dhanraj told MPs something that Canadians were never supposed to hear out loud. There are internal “parameters” for political guests — a system, a filter.

Call it what it is: a blacklist. So we did what journalists are supposed to do. We filed an access-to-information request. It was crowdfunded, transparent, and done by the book — thanks to you and your donations at RebelInvestigates.com. We asked for the document, and the CBC confirmed that it exists.

They sent it to us, and this is it: two pages with the title “Parameters for Political Guests – CBC News Network.” It is marked “Internal use only” and was last updated in December 2025.And then? Nothing. The entire document is blacked out — every line, every name, every rule. It is not partially redacted.

It is completely erased. It is not a document anymore. It is a total joke.In their response letter, the CBC says the information is excluded under Section 68.1 of the Access to Information Act because it relates to their journalistic, creative, or programming activities. Let’s translate that into plain English.

They are saying that deciding who Canadians are allowed to hear from is a secret, and you are not allowed to know how they make that decision. If they want to keep their practices secret, then they should not be taking public money. You do not get to take $1.4 billion annually from taxpayers and then tell those same taxpayers they are not allowed to know how you operate.

This is a public broadcaster funded by you and claiming to represent all of you. But behind the scenes, they are deciding which voices are acceptable and hiding that process completely. This is not because the list does not exist.

It is because it does exist, and they do not want you to see it. You cannot claim to be varied and comprehensive while secretly deciding which voices are allowed and blacking out the rest. You are not looking at transparency. You are looking at a cover page for a censorship policy.