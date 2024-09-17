CBC isolates Jewish Canadians, journalists over refusal to call Hamas terrorists

Gilberto Mesquita - stock.adobe.com

Canada’s state broadcaster scheduled “listening sessions” to challenge Jewish self-determination, effectively alienating Jewish Canadians and reporters.

As first reported by the Toronto Sun, the state broadcaster orchestrated “listening sessions” for staff to “challenge the status quo of Zionism," which left some journalists outraged.

“Many of us Jewish journalists have spent our entire careers committed to fairness and making sure that the work we put out is balanced, and that it’s backed up by journalistic ethics,” said one. “And what we’ve seen within the last number of years is a pivot within the CBC from journalism to activism."

CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson dismissed the “sessions” as “internal” matters concerning employees.

Network Ombudsman Jack Nagler said that had the network described the events of October 7 as an act of terrorism, their initial coverage would have been more accurate. In the end, however, he concluded that their coverage did not violate the company's Journalistic Standards And Practices.

“CBC has adamantly refused to call Hamas terrorists what they are, which is terrorists … leaving Jews feeling isolated and victimized,” wrote Toronto Sun columnist Warren Kinsella. “And, since the atrocities of Oct. 7, the situation is getting worse.”

Hamas, an acronym for Harakat Al-Muqawama Al-Islamiya, was designated a terrorist organization by the Government of Canada in 2002. The terror group killed 1,200 Israeli citizens and foreign nationals last October 7. They also held at least 240 people hostage in Gaza, as human shields.

According to section 83.01 of the Criminal Code, terrorism is defined as violent lawlessness “for a political, religious or ideological purpose” with the “intention of intimidating the public.”

The state broadcaster has faced growing criticism over its anti-Israel bias since then, with 307 complaints submitted to the ombudsman over the network referring to Hamas attackers as “militants” instead of “terrorists.”

“Canadian Jews [are] feeling like their tax dollars are being used against them by CBC,” wrote Kinsella. “From the river to the sea, CBC will be … discriminatory."



This prompted George Achi, CBC's Director of Journalistic Standards, to advise journalists to use “fact-based language,” as first reported by Rebel News.

CBC News foreign correspondent, Chris Brown, appeared to condemn Israel’s recent killing of Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in a post to X.

A social media post last November 6 by Samira Mohyeddin, a former Toronto producer, imparted sympathy for Ahed Tamimi, a Palestinian activist arrested for threatening to kill Jews and drink their blood.

Ombudsman Nagler earlier wrote staff “are still expected to provide context where necessary” when commenting on controversial stories.

The network’s guide recommends restraint on social media. “We strive to avoid having such actions appear to be endorsements. When appropriate and possible we provide context,” it says.

Thompson earlier told Rebel the network there has been “no change” in the network’s position “concerning language” describing the Israel-Hamas war, despite repeated criticisms from HRC.

Mohyeddin no longer works for the network, confirmed Ombudsman Nagler, while Brown remains employed.