CBC journalist bemoans death of Hamas leader, prompting pushback

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Another CBC reporter has landed in hot water for a post on Middle East tensions that lacked context.

CBC News foreign correspondent, Chris Brown, appeared to condemn Israel’s recent killing of Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in a post to X.

"If you are serious about negotiating a ceasefire, killing the guy on the other side who is negotiating it seems … like a deliberate effort to make sure it doesn’t happen," Brown said.

Hamas, or Harakat Al-Muqawama Al-Islamiya, is currently designated as a terrorist organization by the Government of Canada. The terror group killed 1,200 Israeli citizens and foreign nationals last October 7. They also held at least 240 people hostage in Gaza, as human shields.

According to section 83.01 of the Criminal Code, terrorism is defined as violent lawlessness "for a political, religious or ideological purpose" with the "intention of intimidating the public."

WATCH NOW: Protestors are seen expressing their displeasure against Canadian mainstream media at a pro-Israel rally at Christie Pits Park in Toronto. The CBC has refused to label Hamas as a Terrorist Organization.



MORE: https://t.co/0UqW9NyyCP pic.twitter.com/iJr631UZFE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 12, 2023

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre bemoaned the remarks as yet another reason Canada should defund its public broadcaster reported True North.

"CBC is mourning the loss of the leader of Hamas, who carried out the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust," Poilievre posted on X. "Destroy Hamas. Defund the CBC."

CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson told Rebel News the state broadcaster "recognizes this tweet needed more context."

Brown has since posted: "My previous tweet about the assassination of Haniyeh didn't include enough context. Better to save the analysis of its implications for longer formats."

Thompson did not comment on whether further action would be taken, nor did he address continued calls to defund the broadcaster.

A highlight of the proceedings detailed the difference between propaganda and newsgathering, and a former journalist described the CBC as a state broadcaster that betrayed Canadians.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/rIakDsQV5B pic.twitter.com/Ipmn7N8YQC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 8, 2023

Network Ombudsman Jack Nagler earlier published a report, writing staff "are still expected to provide context where necessary" when commenting on controversial stories.

The network’s guide recommends restraint on social media. "We strive to avoid having such actions appear to be endorsements. When appropriate and possible we provide context," it says.

The guidance followed a social media post last November 6 by Samira Mohyeddin, a former Toronto producer for the CBC Radio program The Current. Mohyeddin tweeted in sympathy for Ahed Tamimi, a Palestinian activist arrested for threatening to kill Jews and drink their blood.

Mohyeddin no longer works for the network, confirmed Ombudsman Nagler.

Ombudsman Nagler said that had the network described the events of October 7 as an act of terrorism, their initial coverage would have been more accurate. However, he concluded their coverage did not violate the company's Journalistic Standards And Practices.

CBC President Catherine Tait refuses to apologize for spreading pro-Hamas misinformation about the cause of an explosion near a hospital in Gaza. "I will not apologize because the journalism is among the finest in the world." https://t.co/0UqW9Nz6sn pic.twitter.com/d95NHu5ttI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 2, 2023

Honest Reporting Canada (HRC), an independent media watchdog, thanked Poilievre for calling out what it sees as CBC’s anti-Israel bias.

"Thank you, Pierre Poilievre, for calling this anti-Israel bias out," it said on X. "Unfortunately, this anti-Israel rhetoric is par for the course for CBC News and CBC’s Chris Brown."

CBC has faced increasing criticism over its anti-Israel bias since October 7, with 307 complaints submitted to the ombudsman over the network referring to Hamas attackers as "militants" instead of "terrorists," even though Hamas has been a designated terrorist organization in Canada since 2002.

This prompted George Achi, CBC's Director of Journalistic Standards, to advise journalists to use "fact-based language," as first reported by Rebel News.

Thompson earlier told Rebel the network there has been "no change" in the network’s position "concerning language" describing the Israel-Hamas war, despite repeated criticisms from HRC.