CBC LIES! Trudeau's Chinese Soldiers Story (As Presented by the State Broadcaster)

In this clip from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at how the state broadcasters at the CBC finally approached the revelations in the China Files.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“Biggest scoop of the year. China. The army. Trudeau. Internal battles. Training Chinese troops at Canadian bases. Our allies disagreeing. Secret documents not kept secret. The two kidnapped Canadians. There was literally nothing about it that wasn’t newsworthy. The CBC didn’t try to spin them. They tried to hide them. And they did. “Until yesterday — six days after our scoop — the CBC sat down with one of their masters, a Trudeau cabinet minister named Francois Philippe Champagne, the foreign minister who thought it was appropriate to have a one million dollar loan from the Bank of China, even after becoming elected as an MP, even after being appointed to cabinet. “Imagine being in cabinet, as foreign minister, talking about China— while owing the CCP more than a million dollars. You can’t make that up.”

You can read the secret documents for yourself at TheChinaFiles.com.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.