CBC managers object to critical media coverage on broadcaster's lucrative executive bonuses
Internal CBC emails obtained by Blacklock's Reporter show managers at the public broadcaster complaining about other media companies' reporting on their bonus program.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed internal CBC emails that show managers commiserating over negative media coverage about their bonus program.
As first detailed by Blacklock's Reporter, the emails show that CBC managers felt the critical media coverage surrounding their bonus program was unfair.
"Imagine that. Canada's entitled, billion-dollar-plus, taxpayer-funded, bloated, behemoth of a state broadcaster is upset that their buddies in the media dared to report the truth about their $14.9 million in bonuses," said Sheila.
"That $14.9 million that they spent in executive bonuses, performance bonuses if you can imagine that, it's actually more money than the CBC spends on Indigenous language programming," she added.
"So next time the CBC tells you that there would be no Indigenous language programming if not for them, well, I mean, even they don't think that."
The emails show multiple managers saying it was "disappointing" that the media would only ask them for comment after publishing the facts.
As further reported by Blacklock's, CBC's chief of staff to the executive vice president Chuck Thompson complained about media giving them "no time" to explain the reasoning behind the millions of dollars in executive bonuses.
The network's director of media relations, Leon Mar, was also reportedly unhappy that the Canadian Press was publishing stories without waiting for the CBC's response to their questions.
“Canadian Press is continuing their new practice of publishing before waiting us to answer their request,” he wrote.
The CBC continues to face criticism from the public and Conservative MPs who say the public broadcaster shouldn't be approving executive bonuses while viewership dwindles and hundreds of jobs are being cut.
