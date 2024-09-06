CBC praises ‘climate journalism’ but remains hush on executive travel

Erman Gunes - stock.adobe.com

The state broadcaster continues to track emissions from production-related activities, but did not address those from executive air travel or contracted chauffeurs.

In a Wednesday blog by chief editor Brodie Fenlon, CBC News praised its coverage of ‘climate change’ as an area of “significant focus.”

“There is no less urgency for the need to cover the story of climate and our changing planet. We seem to reel from one climate-related crisis to another,” Fenlon writes. He cites the Jasper wildfire, flash flooding in Québec, and rising seas levels as causes for concern.

Noticeably absent, however, is the broadcaster’s efforts to reduce its own emissions.

CBC News compiled the 2023 CBC Preliminary Industry Report on Production Carbon last September. Across 64 productions, the largest sources of production emissions are travel and transport (43%), filming spaces (23%), and materials (22%).

“This means decarbonization initiatives should focus on these three areas for maximum impact,” reads the report. “No production is too small to make a difference, so we conclude by recommending general best practices and resources we can all use to green our next projects.”

However, those notably exclude executive travel related to their media responsibilities, according to Leon Mar, director of media relations and issues management for the broadcaster.

Taxpayers were billed nearly $30,000 in travel expenses for a single executive last year, including a cancelled trip to the French Riviera.

According to records obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter in an access to information request, CBC executive Michel Bissonnette repeatedly flew business class to Paris and once hired a driver to chauffeur him five blocks through downtown Ottawa.

As executive vice-president of French-language services at the state broadcaster, Bissonnette billed taxpayers $26,747 for travel expenses, including $7,650 for business class flights from Montréal to Paris.

He also stayed at the four-star Hotel Des Saints Peres in Paris at $485 a night.

“All the expenses in question are in compliance with our policies governing employee expenses,” said CBC spokesperson Marc Pichette.

“Given the public broadcaster’s commitment to reduce emissions, was this travel abroad appropriate? The 2023 report mentions avoiding air travel,” asked Rebel News. “While the Corporation minimizes travel, many CBC/Radio-Canada employees are required to travel as part of their responsibilities,” Mar said.

According to a CBC memo, the executive must attend board meetings held in Paris. Mar did not detail the emissions of those trips.

Rebel News asked the Crown corporation subsequent questions with responses on “greening” their activities.

“Is the public broadcaster currently compiling the 2024 Industry Report On Production Carbon?” Mar replied, “Yes.”

“Is the company on track to ‘minimize the environmental impact’ of its operations by 2026?” Mar replied: “Yes, and you can read more here.”

Meaningful production changes include switching to hybrid or electric vehicles, using house power or grid tie-ins instead of diesel generators, and renting or buying second-hand items, according to the 2023 report.

Meanwhile, CBC executives enjoyed the perks of having personal drivers, government documents found. Behind closed doors, the state broadcaster's management team were high-mileage hypocrites.

Records indicate that despite the so-called “climate emergency”, the broadcaster spent 11-times more on gasoline ($6,600) than ethanol ($600).

The data on the costs of chauffeurs and contracted drivers was obtained by examining the proactive releases of previous access filings by the federal government. Documents reveal taxpayers have been covering the costs of CBC executives to be driven around in a Ford Explorer.

The broadcaster abolished the $45,000 per year private driver job in 2020 “due to COVID” and now hires drivers on contract for another $4,400 in 2022 and $6,000 in 2023.

Mar clarified the “executive chauffeur” role was not reinstated after the pandemic.

He also confirmed they continue to use “contracted drivers” on an “as-needed, pay-per-use basis.” The amount allocated so far this year was not disclosed.