CBC questions far-left American streamer about Alberta's independence movement

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, and Tamara Lich reacted to the CBC choosing to ask left-wing American streamer Hasan Piker about the rise of Alberta's independence movement.

The CBC's Erica Johnson spoke to Piker during his first visit to Canada while he was visiting the University of British Columbia to make a speech in mid-February.

Johnson asked Piker his thoughts about "rumblings" of separatism in Alberta. Piker said he doesn't "understand Alberta separatists at all," adding "you don't want to know what it looks like when you have no health care that's backed by the government at all."

The American streamer also suggested that the Trump administration is playing a role in the rise of Alberta's separatist movement.

Sheila criticized the CBC for amplifying the voice of Piker on the issue of Alberta's independence. "There's no American interference in the separatist movement. So even though he's indicating as such that 'we're doing it to our friends in the North,' they've got zero involvement in what's happening here. What's he even talking about," she said.

"He leads by saying, 'as an American,' ok well you don't have anything to say then. Especially if you're not here, not talking to us. Why would CBC even ask this guy this question?" Sheila continued.

"He's a far-left-wing streamer, not even a journalist, just a streamer, who once called people 'rabid ultra zionist pigs' and he used a shock collar on his dog on a live stream," she added.

The Alberta Prosperity Project is currently leading a citizen-led petition drive to reach 177,732 signatures in order to trigger a referendum on independence later this year.

Proponents of Alberta's independence cite the province's untapped economic potential through natural resources and unfair treatment by the federal government as key reasons for seeking separation.