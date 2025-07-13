CBC alleges the Canadian Armed Forces are rife with extremism. Evan Dyer reports that this is an ongoing issue, not a new development, with growing calls for stronger action.

Professor Randy Knight's interviews with radicalized current and former Canadian soldiers, conducted at the military's request, supposedly confirms the problem. One individual stated he joined to "learn how to kill burning black people." Police suggest four men sought to establish an anti-government militia and seize land, raising questions about the formation of a "white ethno-state."

While a couple of individuals fantasize about a "white state" without clear resources, the CBC largely ignores open calls for genocide by Islamists since October 7, 2023. These include public displays of swastikas and individuals dressed as Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the post-Holocaust massacre of Jews in Israel. Meanwhile, peaceful counter-demonstrators and independent press are subject to arrest.

The CBC overlooks hate-filled rallies that have occurred for nearly two years. For example, the Saadon group, which burned flags and called for death to Canada, Israel, and the United States on Vancouver soil, retained its charity status even after being designated a terrorist organization. While it's acceptable to expose extremism in some contexts, there's a lack of investigative reporting on incidents like Abdul Kawam Inurri allegedly slashing the throats of non-Muslims in 2023.

The CBC headline claims the Canadian Armed Forces are "filled" with white people who want to kill people of color, but they fail to define "filled" or provide numbers. This appears to be a radicalized fringe being disproportionately highlighted to fit a left-wing media narrative.

The Department of National Defence's (DND) focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) may negatively impact recruitment. The vilification of white people, drag queen shows in barracks, and stocking men's bathrooms with tampons and sanitary pads are seen as misplaced priorities. The military needs fighters and soldiers, not gender studies graduates, which might explain the current recruitment challenges.