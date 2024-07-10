Charges dropped against Ottawa man Tasered by police during protest arrest

E-transfer (Canada):

An Ottawa man who was Tasered multiple times by police while he participated in a protest in Ottawa in October 2023 has had all charges against him withdrawn.

The Crown has withdrawn all criminal charges against William Dalton, who participated in the 1 Million March 4 Children in Ottawa in October 2023. Mr. Dalton was… pic.twitter.com/O4cm5TkBoc — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) July 10, 2024

William Dalton was demonstrating in the 1 Million March 4 Children rally and was Tasered as officers subdued him during the protest, where he was initially charged with obstructing a peace officer and causing a disturbance.

A video of the incident went viral on social media at the time.

Another arrest on Wellington Street@OttawaPolice took down a senior and deployed a taser on him. After he was arrested they fell with him in the street and pulled tasers on other protesters.



OPS are out of control. pic.twitter.com/wI1sPoOs6H — Dacey Media (@chrisdacey) October 4, 2023

Live streamer Ron Clark, who posted a video of the arrest to his Facebook page, told Sask Today that Dalton wasn't resisting arrest. “He was doing nothing, and they took the Taser and shot the Taser into his back,” Clark said.

Crown prosecutors agreed to drop the charges against Dalton following negotiations with lawyers from the civil liberties group The Democracy Fund.

“Mr. Dalton exercised his Charter rights to peacefully assemble and express his views on current issues,” said The Democracy Fund lawyer Adam Blake-Gallipeau. “We are pleased with the resolution.”