Charges dropped against Ottawa man Tasered by police during protest arrest

William Dalton was initially charged with obstructing a peace officer and causing a disturbance and was Tasered by officers during the October 2023 incident.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 10, 2024
  • News
An Ottawa man who was Tasered multiple times by police while he participated in a protest in Ottawa in October 2023 has had all charges against him withdrawn.

William Dalton was demonstrating in the 1 Million March 4 Children rally and was Tasered as officers subdued him during the protest, where he was initially charged with obstructing a peace officer and causing a disturbance.

A video of the incident went viral on social media at the time.

Live streamer Ron Clark, who posted a video of the arrest to his Facebook page, told Sask Today that Dalton wasn't resisting arrest. “He was doing nothing, and they took the Taser and shot the Taser into his back,” Clark said.

Crown prosecutors agreed to drop the charges against Dalton following negotiations with lawyers from the civil liberties group The Democracy Fund.

“Mr. Dalton exercised his Charter rights to peacefully assemble and express his views on current issues,” said The Democracy Fund lawyer Adam Blake-Gallipeau. “We are pleased with the resolution.”

Canada news Ontario Ottawa
