Chief Electoral Officer to testify on voter irregularities

Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault will appear before the House affairs committee to discuss irregularities in the most recent federal election, including unexplained poll closures and a lawsuit. He has already apologized for one incident, according to Blacklock’s.

Bloc Québécois MP Christine Normandin, sponsor of a motion to investigate election management, suggested that party representatives and the public could testify about potential election irregularities they observed. “This may be new information,” she claimed.

There are no parliamentary committees devoted entirely to overseeing fair elections, according to Blacklock’s.

The committee unanimously passed the motion to study potential changes to the electoral process and the Canada Elections Act following publicly reported irregularities. The study will focus on necessary amendments.

“We will attempt to get the Chief Electoral Officer here on Tuesday since it is directed by the motion,” said Chair Bittle. “If there are other witnesses we will need to have that as soon as possible.”

Among the irregularities include the unexplained closure of polls in the northern Québec riding of Abitibi-Baie James-Nunavik-Eeyou. This occurred before the Liberals won the riding with a 47.6% turnout, significantly lower than the national average.

Officer Perrault expressed remorse for the indiscretion. “I apologize,” Perrault said April 30.

Québec Superior Court is challenging a Liberal single-vote win in Terrebonne due to unprocessed valid mail-in ballots, marking the second such case in the province involving voter irregularities.

On the west coast, Elections Canada confirmed 822 mail-in ballots from 74 ridings were improperly disposed of in Coquitlam, B.C., on May 7, but stated the outcomes were unaffected.

“Elections Canada must tell us what solutions they intend to implement to prevent this from happening again,” Bloc MP Sébastien Lemire said June 2. “We demand answers to these unacceptable failures.”