We can't even take Russia out of our economy — what would happen if it was China that started a war?
Never fear: the U.S. Navy changed its Twitter profile picture to include Pride colours.
On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the recent launch of China's third aircraft carrier, a significant milestone for the nation's advancing military. If the demonization of Russia while it's engaged in a war has been so ineffective thus far — Russia still manages to export oil and gas to Western countries that simply need the exports too much — imagine what China could still do after declaring war on say, Taiwan?
