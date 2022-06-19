We can't even take Russia out of our economy — what would happen if it was China that started a war?

Never fear: the U.S. Navy changed its Twitter profile picture to include Pride colours.

  By Rebel News
  June 19, 2022
  News Analysis

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the recent launch of China's third aircraft carrier, a significant milestone for the nation's advancing military. If the demonization of Russia while it's engaged in a war has been so ineffective thus far — Russia still manages to export oil and gas to Western countries that simply need the exports too much — imagine what China could still do after declaring war on say, Taiwan? 

China United States Military Taiwan News Analysis
