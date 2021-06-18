China clamps down on Hong Kong news outlet | Avi Yemini on Communist censors

Chinese Communist authorities in Hong Kong cracked down on a pro-democracy media company called Apple Daily using the state's new national security law. Before the world became consumed by COVID-19 coverage, pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong dominated the news. The issue generated truly bipartisan support, with those from all sides roundly criticizing the Chinese Communist Party's response to demonstrations on the island.

Perhaps the most viral moment from the demonstrations was when one Hongkonger shared some words of advice for then-U.S. president Donald Trump on dealing with the Chinese regime. Those wise words were spoken to Rebel's very own Avi Yemini.

Avi joined Ezra to discuss the situation in Hong Kong on yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the current situation in Hong Kong.

Speaking about how the situation on the island has deteriorated even further since those protests, Avi told Ezra:

If I show up in Hong Kong I'll definitely be shipped over to mainland China, so it would be a risk probably not worth doing, probably better to advocate for Hong Kong outside of there. But back then I could and the world was talking about it. Right now, it's unsafe for anyone including Apple Daily, the brave journalists — and I met a lot of them over there... It's the silence from the world right now that's truly shocking in this story.

