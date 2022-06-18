China launches its third aircraft carrier — what does that mean for the West?

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Gordon G. Chang (follow @GordonGChang on Twitter) to discuss the recent launch of China's third aircraft carrier, a significant milestone for the nation's advancing military.

Explaining some of the relevant implications of this information, Gordon told Ezra:

"You point out the most important thing about this news, and that is the trajectory of China's navy. They're building capital ships, submarines and others at a very fast clip. Their navy is bigger than ours... the United States still has more tonnage, but nonetheless this is getting to a point where the Chinese have a formidable force and when it comes to, for instance, a war over Taiwan, China will have more assets in the region then we can actually muster. So this shows that China has that determination to take Taiwan by force and also to move against other neighbours, especially Japan and the Philippines."

