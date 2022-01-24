Chinese military flies nearly 40 warplanes near Taiwanese airspace

AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

In a show of force, the Chinese air force flew nearly 40 warplanes close to Taiwan’s air defence identification zone, the largest incursion into Taiwanese airspace to date.

According to the Washington Examiner, which quoted the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense, the Chinese group of warplanes included 24 J-16 fighter jets, 10 J-10 jets, two Y-9 transport aircraft, two Y-8 anti-submarine warning aircraft, and one nuclear-capable H-6 bomber – 39 in total.

In response to the incursion, the Taiwanese military issued multiple radio warnings and deployed its air defence missile system.

As previously detailed by Rebel News, the Chinese government maintains its ownership over Taiwan and does not respect its sovereignty.

Efforts by the United States to support its Taiwanese allies have been condemned by China, which warned the Biden administration that supporting Taiwan was akin to playing with fire.

The United States has sent mixed messages in its defence of Taiwan, with President Joe Biden stating that America has a commitment to defending Taiwan. General Mark Milley who leads the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has refused to commit to defending Taiwan if the Chinese invades.

The Chinese Communist Party has ensued a campaign of military aggression against its Taiwanese neighbour, which includes demonstrations disrespecting Taiwan’s airspace, and territorial waters.

In October, the Chinese military deployed 56 helicopters that encroached upon Taiwan's airspace in what was the largest number of same-day incursions during a four-day period.

The United States and Japanese navies have now formulated a response by putting together a fleet in the Philippine Sea in a show of force against China, CNN reports.

Operations in the #PhilippineSea, Jan. 22, w/ships & aircraft from #USSCarlVinson & #USSAbrahamLincoln Carrier Strike Groups, Carrier Air Wings 9 & 2, #USSAmerica & #USSEssex Amphibious Ready Groups joined by elements from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force [@jmsdf_pao_eng]. pic.twitter.com/OvOj1QlbbG — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) January 23, 2022

"Freedom at its finest! Nothing reaffirms our commitment to a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific like 2 Carrier Strike Groups, 2 Amphibious Ready Groups sailing alongside our close friends from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force," Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander of the US 7th Fleet based in Japan, said in a tweet.

The US Navy claims that the navies are "conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region."