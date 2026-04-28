Citizens' submissions removed from Alto’s consultation map

As the public consultation period for the proposed Alto High Speed Rail project drew to a close on April 24, it appears that the company overseeing it was arbitrarily removing citizen submissions from the project’s interactive map.

The $90-billion, 300 km/h Alto rail network is proposed to run along a dedicated 1,000 km corridor approximately 60 metres wide, secured with 10-foot fencing, connecting Toronto to Quebec City with seven planned stops along the route.

It’s received major pushback from stakeholders, including local residents, landowners, and communities concerned about its environmental impact, land use, massive expropriation efforts, fiscal responsibility, and lack of transparency in the planning process.

$90 BILLION LAND GRAB! Locals in Madoc, Ont. are fighting to stop the ALTO high speed rail nightmare that will derail their communities in what will be one of the largest expropriation events in modern history pic.twitter.com/ZHBgnH3cYE — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) March 7, 2026

A planning process that has been promised $3.9 billion in taxpayer dollars, as set out by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A notable instance of publicly shared opposition on social media involves an 84-year-old Ontario woman whose comment, submitted during the consultation period, was deleted just one day before the consultation deadline.

At a rural farm in Indian River earlier today, I asked Poilievre for his reaction to Bill C-15, which assists the Liberals in expropriating land for the $90 billion ALTO high-speed rail project



"Your private property is not safe under this Liberal government," he replied,… pic.twitter.com/9vxyQKlO1e — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) March 31, 2026

According to correspondence from the project’s moderation team, her submission was deemed to have “the potential to harass or insult” and failed to respect other users.

The full text of her comment, now circulating online, reads more like a measured appeal focused on Canadian food security and agricultural land protection than insulting.

The proposed Alto High Speed Rail project undermines priorities that matter far more to Canada’s long-term resilience. At a time when Canadian food security is increasingly fragile, we should be protecting and strengthening our agricultural capacity—not placing additional pressure on it... Disrupting or reducing them for large-scale infrastructure would be so very wrong! We need to protect and invest in these resources, not destroy them. No Alto HSR! Upgrade the Via system instead

There was no explicit harassment or insulting language, yet it appears that when private companies control the moderation of public discourse, even measured, rational disagreement can be enough to trigger removal.

Earlier this week, ALTO CEO lobbied the senate for “buy in” on a “regulatory framework” (hint: Bill C15) to expropriate properties in the path of their $90B mega project if “preferred voluntary agreements” are unsuccessful pic.twitter.com/3Tob5hITKX — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) February 28, 2026

While the Liberals claim that Alto is a “nation-building project,” this consultation period is being handled by Bang the Table, an Australian firm now owned by American company Granicus.

This, of course, directly contradicts Liberal claims that the project will generate Canadian jobs.

“High-speed rail is a generational investment in Canada’s future. Alto will boost GDP by $35B annually, create 51,000+ jobs, and better connect communities across the country. We’ve heard from over 10,000 Canadians—and their input is shaping the project every step of the way,” wrote Liberal MP Sonia Sidhu on April 20.

This will come at a massive cost to landowners, farmers, and the ecologically sensitive areas alike.

Administrators in the Rideau Lakes Against Alto High Speed Train Facebook group are now asking how many other submissions may have been quietly removed in the final days of consultation to ‘pad the books’ and make Alto look favourable in the public eye.

With seniors and rural landowners among those raising alarms about impacts to food production, intergenerational farms, and local economies, skepticism about whether public feedback is being fairly weighed or selectively managed in the final stretch is mounting.

This is especially concerning as Alto requests access to land set to be expropriated by the end of the year.

“Almost immediately”



That’s how fast Transport Minister Steve McKinnon says private property could be seized after approval of the ALTO high-speed rail



Expropriation of pristine farmland and private hunting land, for a $90B megaproject that won’t be on time or on budget pic.twitter.com/mSWNVzr9nv — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) February 26, 2026

Consultation of this magnitude requires more than just an online map. It demands that voices, especially those of long-time stewards of the land, not be erased in the closing hours.