Citizenship of accused terrorist may be revoked, says immigration minister

The Toronto man who is accused of plotting a terrorist attack along with his son may have his citizenships revoked, Immigration Minister Marc Miller told reporters on Wednesday.

Miller said that “preliminary work” has started on whether there was sufficient evidence to rescind Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi’s Canadian citizenship.

Eldidi, 62, was arrested in a hotel north of Toronto on July 28. Authorities say that he and his son were in the advance stages of planning a terrorist attack in Toronto.

In 2015, outside Canada, Ahmed Eldidi was charged w/aggravated assault for the Islamic State, in connection w/video of a man dismembering a prisoner with a sword! He was arrested north of Toronto with an axe & machete.



Zero confidence in the @JustinTrudeau's security screening! pic.twitter.com/6fHBnPIRbd — Roman Baber (@Roman_Baber) August 2, 2024

Sources say that charges against Eldidi also refer to the dismemberment of a prisoner in an ISIS propaganda video in Iraq.

Though Eldidi is a Canadian Citizen, his status can be revoked due to him providing information that misrepresents his past.

Similar measures have been taken against former Nazis who lied about their involvement in the Holocaust, as well as modern day war criminals.

“Who knew what, when and how? I hope to be able to provide answers and in a relatively short timeline about what happened,” said Miller. “I’m just disgusted as any Canadian, but I have a responsibility to get to the bottom of it, and I will.”

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

“I’m also going to take the next step, which is to start the preliminary work, with the evidence at hand, to look at whether the individual in question’s citizenship should be revoked,” he continued.

The House of Commons standing committee on public safety and national security voted on Tuesday to summon ministers to provide testimony regarding Eldidi’s immigration history.

Since the son is not a Canadian citizen, he is subject to deportation if the Canada Border Services Agency successfully presents its case to the Immigration and Refugee Board.

Liberal MP Jennifer O'Connell blames the Conservatives - who have not been in power for nine years- for allowing an ISIS terrorist featured in a terror recruitment video, chopping at a crucified man with a sword, to resettle in Canada with his son.



He came here on the Liberals'… pic.twitter.com/22GZ90xEcf — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 13, 2024

The arrest of the two may have occurred after a tip from French authorities, sources say. Global News reports that French intelligence agencies became aware of at least one of the suspects and notified Canadian intelligence services.