Forestry ad scrapped after actor found to have 'offensive joke'

Yet another comedian is 'cancelled' albeit in a less orthodox way this time around. Comic and actor Brett Forte had just finished a three-day shoot of a commercial for the Alberta Forest Products Association (AFPA) before getting a call from the director asking him if he had ever "mimic[ked] a kid with cerebral palsy in the front row of one of [his] comedy shows," as Forte explained in an Instagram post. He replied "No."

The instance in question, which Forte included in the post, shows a man getting up from a wheelchair and going on stage with Forte with the comedian remarking "Do you even need the chair?" to which the audience laughed. The same video also shows the man in question condemning the AFPA for their decision to cancel the ad, "Shame on you," the man said on camera. "If you think he said an offensive joke, let me tell you it's the complete opposite," he continued.

The Alberta Forest Products Assoc. scrapped a commercial that took 3 days to film because they found this clip of @Brett_Forte to be problematic/offensive/whatever...

When asked how the AFPA let Forte know that they wouldn't be including him in the commercial, he replied "...they actually haven’t told me at all. I had to hear from the director and production team."

"It’s a complete reshoot top to bottom, which is honestly the best-case scenario. I still got paid and now 20 other people have to get paid again," Forte told Rebel News.



Forte joins fellow cancelled comedians such as Ben Bankas who was cancelled by a comedy club just 24 hours before his performance for material 'not aligning' with the venue.

Forte says he will continue to host shows and 'roast battles' across Canada.