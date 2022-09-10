Conrad Black on the Queen’s witty sense of humour

Rebel News

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant spoke with Conrad Black on the late Queen Elizabeth II’s wonderful sense of humour. Black is a Canadian-born British former press baron who got to know the Queen and other British political and constitutional leaders during his time in the United Kingdom.

The two discussed the longest-reigning Queen of England’s recent passing, and Black shared a funny story about an interaction he had with the Queen that showcased one of her witty jokes.

Ezra observed that her humour was unique in that it could never be self-deprecating. “I don’t think a Queen can or should be self-deprecating, because to deprecate herself would be to deprecate her personification of the state,” he said, “...I think she managed to be as funny as a Queen should ever be.”