Conservative MP tears apart Doug Ford for being a ‘Liberal hype man’

Re-elected Conservative MP Jamil Jivani strongly criticized Ontario Premier Doug Ford in a CBC News interview on election night. He called the incumbent Premier a "hype man for the Liberals."

“I see Doug Ford as a problem for Ontario and for Canada,” Jivani said. “He has taken the provincial Conservative Party and turned it into something hollow, unprincipled, something that doesn’t solve problems.”

Jivani followed up his remarks by calling Ford an “opportunist,” who “sabotaged” the election campaign. Ford insiders predicted Pierre Poilievre would lose his Carleton riding in a scathing Globe and Mail column.

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani slams Doug Ford for "gladhanding with Chrystia Freeland" and "having coffees and lattes with Mark Carney," accusing the Ontario premier of being a "hype man" for the federal Liberals.

The Tory MP rejected claims of political infighting within the Conservative Party of Canada, noting there is “a lot of unity from Conservatives across the board.”

“My focus is on the young people and parents who trusted us for a brighter future,” he said. “We will continue fighting, and when the next federal election comes around, Conservatives will earn the trust of more voters.”

The Liberals (8,369,206) and Conservatives (7,950,280) were neck and neck as ballots trickled in yesterday. Both parties made gains in the polls, though the incumbent government suffered considerable losses in Ontario.

An internal Ontario PC poll showed the Liberals had a 53% to 31% advantage over the Conservatives in Ottawa-area ridings, with the NDP at 10%. Those results excluded the Carleton riding, which Poilievre lost following a 20-year reign.

“I think a lot of people misunderstood just the frustration that Canadians felt,” Jivani said.

“All these polls that showed Conservatives far below the Liberals, I think, were missing how many young people saw our party as the party of dreamers, hustlers, strivers, and builders,” he added, noting the Conservative Party under Poilievre “will only go up from here.”

“We will continue to offer this vision for Canada, build trust, grow our party, and gain more support from unions, police, young families, and working-class families.”

Doug Ford takes a shot at Pierre Poilievre, saying he doesn't think Conservatives would be in the tight race they're currently in if his own campaign manager was at the helm.

"Sometimes the truth hurts," he says.



"Sometimes the truth hurts," he says.https://t.co/sE3kNrSORt pic.twitter.com/uYqCTXTJ9d — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 14, 2025

Following a snap election in February, Ford was re-elected as Ontario premier. Despite internal disagreements about Ford's leadership in Ontario, federal Conservatives avoided interfering in the campaign, according to Jivani.

“When it was our turn to run an election, he [Ford] couldn’t stay out of our business, always getting his criticisms and all his opinions out, distracting our campaign, trying to make it about him, trying to position himself as some kind of political genius that we need to be taking cues from,” said the incumbent Tory.

Ford's campaign manager, Kory Teneycke, harshly criticized Pierre Poilievre's election campaign strategy that saw the Conservatives fail to form government.

“Blowing a 25-point lead and being like 10 points down is campaign malpractice at the highest level,” Teneycke said on a podcast recently.

Asked about Teneycke's remarks, Ford stated Teneycke would have run a better campaign than Poilievre's team, adding, "sometimes the truth hurts."

Poilievre's chief strategist, Jenni Byrne, collaborated with Teneycke on Harper's 2015 campaign.

Doug Ford tries to defend himself from criticism over his disapproval of the federal Conservative Party's campaign.



The premier says he's been a Conservative since "before Moses." pic.twitter.com/vD3VjzcDPm — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 16, 2025

To the ire of federal Tories, Premier Ford has maintained a friendly relationship with former federal Liberal finance minister Chrystia Freeland, now Minister of Transportation.

He also met with Prime Minister Mark Carney at an Etobicoke diner, after refusing to campaign for the Poilievre Conservatives.

“Our family, when I was born, folks, the doctor came along and put a stamp with the C on my forehead,” he told reporters April 16..

“I'm a conservative. I'll always be a conservative.”

Jivani criticized Ford for recently meeting with senior Liberals, stating that the focus should be on “fighting for change,” not promoting the Liberal Party.