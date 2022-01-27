Convoy Update: Trudeau isolatin’ while truckers keep on truckin’

The convoy has entered Ontario and is closing in on the final stretch to Ottawa.

Ready for another Canadian convoy update? Grab a coffee and let’s take a peek at what we are seeing both on the road, and from the desks of public officials and media outlets.

Despite the recent words from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau which labelled the Freedom Convoy as a “small, fringe minority” with “unacceptable views” — among other very negative rumours and articles now circulating — the truckers indeed have kept on truckin’, and continue their journey east!

This morning, the part of the convoy that Rebel reporters Mocha Bezirgan and Selene Galas are embedded with left Thunder Bay, Ontario early in the morning while it was still dark.

They hit a bit of a snag on Highway 17, but that's no surprise since Canadian weather always presents a unique set of challenges to long highway drives at this time of year!

The highway partially reopened, but there is now a delay for their next stop at Sault Ste Marie.

Further east, in another leg of the large and continual line of truckers, Toronto also offered an enthusiastic reception — with a unique display of boom trucks showing their support!

Cambridge, London and Port Hope are also representing, with people braving the wind and cold to show their appreciation for the convoy.

As for what reactions we are seeing to the convoy, let’s start with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Today, Trudeau announced that he has been ”exposed to COVID-19” and, despite a negative rapid test and having no symptoms, as well as Ontario rules not requiring fully vaccinated, symptomless individuals to isolate, the prime minister is isolating for five days and working from home.

Amazing timing!

Then, there is NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

Singh recently denounced both the convoy and his brother-in-law’s donation and support of it. Now, in an interesting turn of events, his brother-in-law has decided that he wants his donation back.

As for politicians who support the convoy, a few are speaking up.

Of note is Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre who pointed out hypocrisy in the mainstream media regarding how they’re labelling the convoy participants as “extremists.”

Canadian mainstream media and many politicians continue to condemn the convoy, claiming it is full of bigots and racists, among other labels. However, in a small win, one statement as reported by Parliament Today from national security expert Jessica Davis warning those who donate to the convoy that they may be supporting ‘terrorism,’ has been removed.

Despite the loud criticism from some angry keyboard warriors, though, support continues from all over the world. Podcasters, pundits, and even folks who don’t give a darn about politics are talking about this massive protest.

Elon Musk even weighed in to throw some support behind the truckers!

For up-to-date information, please continue to check www.ConvoyReports.com where we will let you know what is happening as the epic journey continues!

Also feel free to tune into the recording of today’s livestream with Sheila Gunn Reid and Matt Brevner as they discuss more of what is going on with the truckers protest for freedom.

