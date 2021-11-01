COP26 in Glasgow: The hypocritical climate elites who want to control your life

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Another climate catastrophe conference kicked off on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland — and who’s flying all over Europe, telling others to reduce their carbon footprints, while he ramps up his own emissions? Yes, that would be none other than our dear prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Sheila Gunn Reid joined David Menzies to explain the climate hypocrisy of our governing elites.

Responding to David's question about the hypocritical carbon output of those attending such conferences, Sheila said:

No, because they don't care. This isn't about the climate — the climate is just their vehicle to control your life, in much of the same way that COVID is the vehicle to control your life, or has been for the last 20 months.

