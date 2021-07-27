Cops target Avi Yemini's security during lockdown protest | Avi Yemini with Ezra Levant

This past weekend in Melbourne, Australia, police were once again involved with Rebel News' Chief Australian Correspondent Avi Yemini. This time, however, instead of taking direct aim at Avi, police instead targeted Avi's personal security guard that was accompanying him during Melbourne's largest protest against COVID restrictions to date.

Somehow, despite obvious attire indicating what he was doing, along with the proper credentials, police saw fit to arrest Avi's security guard amidst the thousands of people gathered at the protest.

Avi Yemini joined Ezra Levant on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to reflect upon this most recent run-in with police.

Telling Ezra why he thought police chose to go after his security, Avi said that:

It seemed and it felt in the moment very targeted. It's kind of [like police] look past me, as in, we know he's untouchable, but how do we get him? We get the next best thing, we get the guy who's simply there to protect lawfully, even under the health directions. It's outrageous.

Clarifying what he meant when he described himself as untouchable in the eyes of police, Avi explained:

I mean on two levels: one, they know that when they cross the line, we take them to court with the help of the viewers. We go directly to the Supreme Court. And then on top of that, it's the embarrassment of if you don't know the rules that you're trying to enforce, and you're doing it simply out of a power trip, you get schooled and exposed to the entire world as the power hungry person you are.

Avi's full report from the protest can be seen here.

