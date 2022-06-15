Court of Appeal: AHS lawyers back off Soviet-style sanctions for Chris Scott, the Pawlowskis

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 30260 Donors

Goal: 40000 Donors Donate Rebel News Store Support Pastor Artur Pawlowski as he faces continued persecution at the hands of the Alberta government. Buy Now By Rebel News PETITION: Fire Justice Adam Germain Sign the petition to have Justice Germain investigated for court misconduct. 29,402 signatures

Goal: 40,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Pastor Artur Pawlowski, his brother Dawid and Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Café were all burdened with troubling Soviet-style sanctions by Justice Adam Germain as a result of contempt of court charges stemming from their purported violation of the Rooke order which sought to limit gatherings at the onset of COVID-19.

Included among those sanctions was a constitutionally unthinkable compelled speech mandate. The Pawlowskis and Mr. Scott were forced to read a statement prepared by the justice expressing what he had deemed to be an appropriate position and an admission that the positions espoused by the Pawlowskis and Scott were not in alignment with many specialists and health officials.

Justice Germain’s draconian sanctions also included a baseless travel ban, which also consists of a significant constitutional violation, not to mention the fact that his ruling failed to meaningfully acknowledge the defence's concerns over the extensive and wrongful incarcerations they believe their clients endured.

To learn more about this absurd ruling, to read it for yourself, and to sign our petition calling for Justice Adam Germain to be fired, visit FireTheJudge.com.

While these shocking sanctions were in effect for 44 days and the accused were indeed deprived of their Charter-enshrined rights, good news finally came, in no small part thanks to your donations at SaveArtur.com, with an appeal application being approved.

The Constitution-trampling sanctions were stayed, pending a ruling from the Court of Appeal.

On Tuesday, submissions by Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers on behalf of both Artur and Dawid Pawlowski, and by Chad Williamson and his team on behalf of Chris Scott, were made in the Court of Appeals. It is worth noting the lawyers from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association were also on hand, having applied as interveners against Justice Germain’s ruling. Alberta Health Services lawyers were also present, arguing that the Germain decision should not be overturned.

I was in court live-tweeting all proceedings, so for more details you can check out my embedded tweets here, but in summary AHS conceded that the compelled speech and travel ban sanctions should be dropped, which is a major victory in and of itself. The court will release a decision at a later date, but it seems apparent that everyone in attendance agreed that Justice Germain erred in his sanctions and that some corrective action is necessary.

I spoke with the legal counsels for both Mr. Scott and the Pawlowskis in addition to speaking with Mr. Scott himself to gather their impressions of the day’s proceedings once court wrapped up for the day. The Pawlowskis opted to remain at home for these proceedings.

Once a decision is rendered we will reach out to all parties again for their reactions to ensure you have to most up to date information, in the meantime, consider making a tax receipt eligible donation to help pay for Pastor Artur’s legal fees at SaveArtur.com.