COVID clampdown tragedy: Mom mourns loss of her sons at Rolling Thunder event

Jake and Kayne Noel died last year. Their deaths won’t go into the books as COVID fatalities, but perhaps they should.

No, they did not contract the coronavirus. Rather, according to their grieving mother, Bev Noel, when the brothers lost their jobs due to the lockdown the stress sent them both down a spiral of substance abuse.

Ultimately, both brothers overdosed. And Bev feels this outcome could’ve been prevented if the economy hadn’t been shutdown by the government.

We ran into Bev at the Rolling Thunder event in Ottawa last weekend. Check out what she had to say in an interview that is equal parts heartbreaking and infuriating.