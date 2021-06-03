We don't know the truth about COVID yet, but can anyone trust Dr. Fauci to give it to us?

Watch the full show by clicking here.

You can't really avoid Dr. Anthony Fauci these days. A year and a half ago, he was an obscure bureaucrat like in most of the medical-industrial complex, on the public health side of things. But he became famous because of the virus. He became a media hound, so the press loved him, especially when he disagreed with Trump.

But like Canada's version of Anthony Fauci, Theresa Tam — Fauci lied. Hundreds of emails from his government position have been released under American freedom of information laws. And they show inconsistencies on everything from masks, to the possibility that COVID-19 could have been engineered through gain-of-function research. They even show that Fauci was thanked by the middleman for the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Peter Daszak, for downplaying the idea that COVID-19 could have escaped from a lab.

"I don't know what the truth is, but I don't trust Fauci, Tam, Biden or Trudeau to tell us either," says Ezra Levant. "I'm just worried saying so will get me deleted from the internet."

This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.