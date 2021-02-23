CRA sent officials to Belt and Road Tax Conference

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Exclusive internal emails show that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has attended China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Tax Cooperation Conferences for years.

Emails attached below show that China's government sought “support” for one of their tax mechanisms, though exact details were redacted before release to Rebel News.

China's Tax Administration Sought Canadian “Support”

According to a July 22, 2018 email from CRA staffer Robert Demeter, officials from China's State Administration of Taxation (SAT) were “seeking Canadian support” on one of their redacted proposals:

I apologize that I am a bit behind on dealing with the below invitation, which was originally sent directly from China's State Administration of Taxation to Cindy Negus and Bruce Snider, given their recent participation at the Belt & Road (B&R) Tax Cooperation Conference held from May 14-16 in Astana, Kazakhstan (Astana Proposal attached). Following up on the May conference in Astana, SAT officials are seeking Canadian support for their proposed B&R Tax Mechanism...

The email reveals that Canada has attended Belt and Road events for years:

Canada has, for several years, attended B&R events as an observer only...

Canada Attended Conferences for Years

As well, Canada was invited to a follow-up conference:

The formation of the Mechanism, and coordination of its elements, are planned to be discussed as a Working Group during a week-long event in Beijing starting September 241 and the SAT is seeking the participation of 1-2 persons from Canada.

Two of the participants in the May 2019 event were CRA staffers Bruce Snider and Cindy Negus, identified in an October 2018 email from Snider:

Coincidentally, the Canada Revenue Agency recently received an invitation to participate in a BRI Tax Cooperation Conference, being held May 14-16 in Astana, Kazakhstan. I will be participating in the conference, along with Cindy Negus, Director of our Competent Authority Services Division. I expect you are familiar with this event, as it is also being co hosted by the SAT (along with the OECD and the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan). Nevertheless, I have attached the draft agenda for your information.

The emails referred to above can be read below.

What is China's Belt and Road Initiative?

The BRI is a massive infrastructure project being undertaken by the Chinese Communist Party, reminiscent of the Silk Road — the lengthy trade route that linked the East to the West from ancient times up until the 1700s. Sometimes referred to as the New Silk Road, the BRI was launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, with the lofty goal of creating development and investment projects from East Asia into Europe, expanding China's economic and political influence to new regions.

The two-pronged approach from the Chinese regime looks to create, develop and expand both overland as well as maritime trade routes through a network of railways, highways, pipelines and a more streamlined approach to borders. At sea, China intends to invest in port construction from Southeast Asia to East Africa and parts of Europe.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, as of January 2020, more than 60 countries — which together possess more than two-thirds of the world's population — have shown interest or are actively participating in the project.

Rebel News combs through thousands of pages of government documents every year.

Sometimes we get nothing, but sometimes we get something shocking, and that makes it all worth it. To help us cover the cost of researching the Trudeau government, please help us out at RebelInvestigates.com.