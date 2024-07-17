Criticism mounts for Canadian professors accused of condoning Trump assassination attempt

By David Menzies Sell the LCBO! The public sector union that represents LCBO workers is out of control! Please sign our petition right here on this website to send a message to the province of Ontario that it is time to Sell the LCBO! REBEL NEWS: Sell the LCBO! Donate to Rebel News Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Donate

The social media posts of at least two Canadian professors following the near assassination of Donald Trump last Saturday are currently being investigated by their universities.

In today’s report, I walk you through the callous posts, which many believe not only condoned the attack but expressed remorse over Trump’s would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, failing to succeed in murdering the former president and current Republican candidate.

University of British Columbia professor of medicine Dr. Karen Pinder found herself under fire from X users (formerly known as Twitter) after posting, “Damn, so close. Too bad,” shortly after news of the attack broke.

I don't understand how this could be the reaction of anyone in education, let alone one who trains doctors. Dr Karen Pinder is the Director of @UBCmedicine's Foundations of Medical Practice, but apparently has a very poor grasp of medical ethics. pic.twitter.com/fK2bD95ofH — Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) July 14, 2024

Despite former firefighter, husband and father Corey Comperatore being fatally shot by Crooks during the attack, UBC animal care researcher Ingrid Barta responded to Pinder by stating, “Damnit, so close! And now he’ll milk being a victim for more votes. I reeeeally wish the person had better aim.”

Pinder and Barta were not the only apparent political violence cheerleaders within Canada’s hard-left academia to receive backlash for their posts on Trump's near-assassination.

Dr Karen Pinder, Professor @ UBC Medical School, is being investigated by the university. She needs to be fired. Not reprimanded, fired

Thank u all for sharing & speaking out. We cant stop there. Ingrid Barta, Research Histology at UBC comments were worsehttps://t.co/Sr7SFaVSsz pic.twitter.com/v87kxmVxSE — Chris Sankey (@chrisjsankey) July 17, 2024

X users expressed outrage over University of Guelph biology professor Shoshanah Jacobs, who shared a video of the moment shots were fired with the caption, “When 4 inches really matters.”

In statements to the CBC, both Guelph and UBC say they are investigating the professors' posts. Rebel News did not receive a response regarding what, if anything, is happening regarding Barta’s statements.

The disgraceful comments have garnered international attention and calls for the trio to be fired. Some X users have also claimed to have filed official complaints against Dr. Pinder with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia.