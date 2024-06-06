CRTC's new 5% tax on large streaming services to hurt Canadians

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joined the show to discuss the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) new 5% tax on large streaming services.

As previously reported by Rebel News, "Foreign streaming platforms not affiliated with a Canadian broadcaster that make more than $25 million of Canadian revenue annually will need to pay."

Speaking about the new policy, Sheila said, "All this stuff gets passed along to the taxpayer and the consumer. It doesn't affect the streaming services, they just tack it onto our bill at the end of the day."

Foreign streaming platforms not affiliated with a Canadian broadcaster that make more than $25 million of Canadian revenue annually will need to pay.



MORE: https://t.co/0qLRxxzl4Q pic.twitter.com/keB0VQqlaM — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) June 5, 2024

According to the CRTC, "The funding will be directed to areas of immediate need in the Canadian broadcasting system, such as local news on radio and television, French-language content, Indigenous content, and content created by and for equity-deserving communities, official language minority communities, and Canadians of diverse backgrounds."

While discussing the new tax on large streaming services, Kris Sims said, "These companies won't just eat this. They do not just eat this. Number one, that's not how corporations make money, ok spoiler alert."

"Number two, Canada just by its population is not a big enough player for them to bother even thinking about eating it. They will just tack it onto our cost," she added.

As detailed by Rebel News, "The Digital Media Association, representing streaming music providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, also criticized the fees."

"The 'discriminatory tax on music streaming services... is effectively a protectionist subsidy for radio' and may worsen 'Canada's affordability crisis,'" the group said.