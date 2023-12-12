CTV receives complaint over coverage of pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill

Another mainstream media outlet has earned the ire of Jewish Canadians following its ‘inflammatory’ coverage of a pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill.

CTV News announcer Omar Sachedina faces accusations of characterizing the peaceful December 4 rally with inflammatory language, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“In Ottawa,” said Sachedina, “thousands of Jewish Canadians rallied on Parliament Hill in support of the war while inside Parliament Palestinian Canadians made a plea for help.”

Numerous families, MPs and advocates with Israeli flags attended the protest, including the family of a Canadian citizen murdered by Hamas on October 7.

The Jewish lobby B’nai Brith filed a formal complaint with CTV, claiming Sachedina “misrepresented a peaceful Jewish solidarity demonstration in Ottawa as a 'pro-war rally.'” They contend he “wrongly inferred Jews were gathering on Parliament Hill to encourage the war in Gaza.”

“In fact, the demonstration’s intent was to show support for the victims of Hamas’ terrorism and display unity against the rising tide of anti-Semitism in Canada,” wrote B’nai Brith.

Rex Murphy delivers speech to Israel supporters at Parliament Hill rally



'This is the horror of the people who hate Jews," Murphy told the crowd, referring to Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack. 'Do not wash it. Do not dilute it.'

In closing, Murphy called on everyday citizens…



Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 5, 2023

Gentiles, Jews, and Persians came to support the Jewish state and her people following the horrific acts of Hamas terror that left more than 1,200 Jews and foreign nationals dead. Among the speakers was prominent Canadian journalist Rex Murphy.

“So many have attempted to erase that day,” he said. “'Oh, we want a truce.' You had a truce the day before!”

“And now when you slaughter, rape, torture, and kill, you want a holiday?” Murphy said of calls for a prolonged ceasefire. “This is unbelievable!”

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the network is subject to an ethics investigation by the Canada Broadcast Standards Council. It enforces the Radio Television Digital News Association Code Of Journalistic Ethics that states television announcers must “be fair and balanced and avoid allowing their personal biases to influence their reporting.”

CTV must also abide by the Canadian Association of Broadcasters Code Of Ethics that states, “news shall not be selected for the purposes of furthering or hindering either side of any controversial public issue.”

Protestors are seen expressing their displeasure against Canadian mainstream media at a pro-Israel rally at Christie Pits Park in Toronto. The CBC has refused to label Hamas as a Terrorist Organization.



Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 12, 2023

Ten years ago, the Broadcast Standards Council faulted the network for falsely reporting a Palestinian prisoner had starved himself to death in an Israeli prison.

The advocacy group Honest Reporting in 2016 cited CTV for referring to Israeli “refugees” in Canada, claiming an Israeli family would not likely need to flee Israel for Canada. Both stories received corrections, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

Scrutiny of CTV follows hundreds of viewer complaints against CBC News after it referred to Hamas gunmen as “militants” not “terrorists” in reports published after October 7. Hamas or Harakat Al-Muqawama Al-Islamiya has been blacklisted in Canada as a terrorist organization since 2002.

CBC Ombudsman Jack Nagler also faulted a radio news World Report that described the October 7 terrorist attacks, child kidnappings and sex crimes targeting Jews in Israel as a “surprise attack” with casualties on both sides.

The script suggested this “had been a normal clash between two rival military forces,” Nagler wrote in a November 24 ruling.