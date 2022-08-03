DAILY | Saudi Arabia's futuristic 'smart city'; Rejecting the WEF; Climate protesters
Adam Soos and Syd Fizzard are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Justin Trudeau is burning through fossil fuels like few others can
- The head of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation is lamenting a 27% rise in hate crimes
- Court documents reveal Trudeau's travel ban had no scientific basis
- A 76-year-old man told Adam Soos about his arrest for apparently having his mask slide down his face while he was sleeping aboard a flight
- Alberta's chief medical officer got a hefty cash bonus during 2021
- UCP leadership hopeful Danielle Smith blasted this reward for Dr. Deena Hinshaw
- Smith also said as leader of Alberta, no one in her government would be permitted to have any ties to the WEF
- A mob of climate protesters blocked an RCMP vehicle while protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline
- Climate protesters are also deflating tires in B.C., after other members did the same in Ontario
- The House of Commons should recognize residential schools as genocide after the Pope used the term, says an NDP MP
- An inquiry into cabinet's invoking of the Emergencies Act will cost nearly $19 million according to the Privy Council Office
- Would you live in this new development being worked on by Saudi Arabia?
