DAILY | 'Misleading' Liberal gun ban; UN complaint against Trudeau; Dutch Farmers still rebelling
Dakota Christensen and Adam Soos are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The Dutch Farmer Rebellion is continuing, and Rebel News U.K. reporter Lewis Brackpool is headed back to the Netherlands
- Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the Liberal handgun ban was done in response to an increase in sales
- Concerns are rising over the “misleading” ban
- One Conservative MP is threatening to leave the party if Pierre Poilievre becomes leader
- A CBC host implied it's “unfair” for police to inform the public about gangs because of political correctness
- Rebel News is filing a formal complaint against Justin Trudeau at the UN Human Rights Council
- Alexa Lavoie was asking questions at a transgender march this weekend, only to get questioned herself
- Costa Rica, where Justin Trudeau is taking a vacation, recently rescinded its vaccine mandate
- Twitter founder Jack ripped the Chinese Communist Party
- Glenn Beck gave a shoutout to Canadian truckers at CPAC
- Is the battle between the Dutch government and farmers about climate change or something else? One resident told Lewis Brackpool it's the latter
- Masks aren't coming back to Ontario schools this fall
- Jagmeet Singh is warning Justin Trudeau that their alliance could be off this winter if dental care isn't passed
