DAILY | Trump's house raided; Fleeing Trudeau's Canada; RCMP's use of spyware
Show Notes
- The RCMP has been using spyware to access targets information as far back as 2002 according to a senior Mountie
- Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was asked about the RCMP using this tech without first acquiring a warrant, and said to ask the RCMP not him
- The Canada Council for the Arts says that federally-subsidized art programs must embrace “social activism”
- Inflation is leading more Albertans to turn towards food banks
- Ontario hospitals are still clinging to vaccine mandates despite a staffing crisis
- Pastor Artur Pawlowski scored another big legal victory
- Former president Donald Trump had his Mar-a-lago home raided by the FBI yesterday
