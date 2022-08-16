DAILY | What's making kids fat; TD Bank's political purity test; Inflation Reduction Act signing
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Applications for migrant workers has hit a record high
- TD bank asked a Conservative MP about their political beliefs to open a campaign account
- An Indigenous organization is speaking out against TD's comments about pipelines
- The government is urging Canadians not to book fake trips in an effort to take advantage of Passport Canada's 48-hour urgent approval system
- 25% of border guards say they've seen a colleague discriminate against travellers
- The Atlantic published an article suggesting that the rosary has become a symbol of right-wing extremism in the U.S.
- CTV News anchor Lisa LaFlamme says she was blindsided by her release from the channel
- Pfizer's CEO has COVID-19, but he is, of course, grateful for the four doses of vaccine he received
- The Pfizer CEO joins a long list of other public figures who have parroted similar talking points
- Kids these days are obese because of climate change, surely nothing to do with entertainment options or food
- Former president Donald Trump is calling on the Dept. of Justice to release the full, unredacted affidavit that justified the raid on his Florida home
