DAILY | Trudeau's back from vacation (for photo ops); Ptbo mayor vs the "Queen"; COVID serial killer
Show Notes
- An Ontario doctor is facing murder charges after deaths were originally labelled COVID deaths
- Another doctor is warning Ontario emergency rooms will be overcrowded this winter
- More than half of Canadians say the pandemic has taken a toll on their kids
- Toronto Sun writer Lorrie Goldstein says the Canada Child Benefit has shifted money away from low-income families
- According to a study from the University of Toronto, six million Canadians experienced food insecurity in 2021
- Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the ArriveCAN app isn't going away
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is back from vacation and he's got three photo ops scheduled
- The negotiator behind discussions between the Freedom Convoy and the federal government says the Emergencies Act was invoked too soon
- Conservative MP and leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis thinks the ArriveCAN app is illegal
- The mayor of Peterborough, Ont. is defending her swearing at followers of Queen Romana, a peculiar group of conspiracy cultists
- Ontario plans to deal with some of the province's health-care woes by having private facilities handle some surgeries
