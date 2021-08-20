DAILY | Trudeau's Travel Vax, Ontario MPP Kicked Out For Refusing Jab
David Menzies and Andrew Chapados are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Odysee now has a tipping function in US Dollars!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
David and Andrew will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, and Tips from users on Odysee!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Justin Trudeau on mandatory vaccines for Canadians travelling within our own country
- Ontario MPP ousted from PC caucus over refusal to get vaccinated
- City of Toronto and TTC workers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 30
- O'Toole breezes past our question on COVID-19 vaccine medical, religious exemptions
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's campaign bus was blocked by indigenous protesters today while making an election stop in British Columbia.
- COVID-safe rally for Trudeau in Calgary. Just 80 people allowed; outdoors; circles painted on the pavement for families to stay socially distanced.
- Liberal candidate tells Alberta “fit in or f--- off”; calls early vax recipients “entitled,” “guinea pigs”
With all the attempts to censor us by Big Tech and even our own government, the risk of being deplatformed from YouTube, Facebook or Twitter is greater than ever!
SIGN UP: Tell us your name and email address by completing the form below, that way we can contact you when we're shut down by visiting AfterYouTube.com.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.